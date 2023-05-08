close

5,421 selected in SLPRB-conducted recruitment drive for Assam Police

Over 5,400 candidates were declared selected for various posts in different Assam government departments, including police, by the SLPRB

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Over 5,400 candidates were on Monday declared selected for various posts in different Assam government departments, including police, by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), it's chairperson and Director General of Police GP Singh said.

He said the recruitment was carried out on behalf of Assam Police, Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards, Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), Prison, Excise and Forest departments.

"The SLPRB was given responsibility by different departments to conduct recruitment for 5,730 posts. A total of 5,421 candidates were found suitable for these posts," he said as the results were declared online.

The posts were of four categories constable-related posts in APRO and F&ES, graduate-level, HS and HSLC level and grade IV.

Singh said the appointment letters for selected candidates will be available for download online in a few days and they will be joining duty from June one.

"Some of the selected candidates will be handed their appointment letters ceremonially at a programme here by the Union Home Minister," he added.

He said that about 300 posts for which the Board had conducted the drive could not be filled up due to a lack of deserving candidates.

On 309 posts remaining vacant for which the recruitment drive was undertaken, he said candidates failed to meet physical standards in most of these cases.

"I urge the aspiring candidates to focus on physical fitness also so that they can qualify in all parameters," the top cop added.

Results of recruitment drives conducted by different departments are being announced in the last few days as the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government is closing in on touching one lakh government job figures ahead of its second-anniversary celebration on May 11.

About 50,000 appointment letters will be distributed at the programme here to mark the occasion, which will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which will ensure almost one lakh jobs as promised by Sarma ahead of the 2021 state Assembly election.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Police

First Published: May 08 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

