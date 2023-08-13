Confirmation

52 dead, 37 injured as rain continues to wreak havoc in Uttarakhand

According to officials, the victims, including one from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when the incident took place on Thursday evening

flash flood, sikkim floods

The State Disaster Management Department stated, "After the end of the monsoon, an immediate report will be prepared and sent to the Central Government so that relief works can be completed quickly after the disaster." (Representative image)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
Fifty-two people have died and around 37 have been injured till date during the monsoon season due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand that triggered landslides and flash floods in several places in the State, according to official estimates.
"Due to the disaster caused by heavy monsoon rains in Uttarakhand, the state has suffered a loss of about Rs 650 crore so far, which may increase in the coming days. 52 people have been killed, 37 injured, and 19 missing in different accidents due to rain-related disasters," according to the State Disaster Management Department.
The State Disaster Management Department stated, "After the end of the monsoon, an immediate report will be prepared and sent to the Central Government so that relief works can be completed quickly after the disaster."
Meanwhile, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the SDRF, NDRF has been deployed at the required places. Two helicopters have also been kept on standby for disaster-hit areas, they added.
Earlier, five pilgrims were killed after a car they were travelling in was buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali under Chowki Phata in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, police said on Saturday.
According to officials, the victims, including one from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when the incident took place on Thursday evening.

The incident also led to the blocking of the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway leading to Kedarnath Dham for traffic on Friday, said officials, while adding that about 60 metres of the road had been badly damaged and washed away.
Many districts of the state, including Rudraprayag, have been witnessing incessant rain for the last couple of days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand flood Natural Disasters

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

