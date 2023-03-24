JUST IN
The RBI lowers its volume
Food for thought
Broadcasting as a public good
Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated
The lure of local media
A dangerous turn in Punjab
Bank failures: When it comes to regulation West can learn plenty from India
Notes on urban prosperity
R&D: India's missing giants
Moving ahead with Gati Shakti
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Food for thought
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The RBI lowers its volume

The acceleration in the pace of publishing the history of the central bank is something worth wondering about. It would be better to let some time elapse before embarking on the exercise

Topics
RBI | BS Opinion

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now published five volumes of its history. It was kind enough to send me the latest volume. But this article is not a review of the book. It’s about how the RBI, truly a national treasure, goes about writing its history.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 22:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.