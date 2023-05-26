close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Volume IconTMSEp441: 9 yrs of Modi, EU's Meta fine, LIC stock, Sengol

How do nine years of Modi govt stack up? What does EU's Meta fine mean for big tech in India? Will LIC stock become a wealth creator for investors? What is Sengol? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

TMS

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed nine years in office. Between bowing down at the steps of Parliament to stepping into a new Parliament building, these nine years were marked with several challenges-- including the once-in-a-century pandemic. But how do we judge the performance of any government? One of the ways is to find out how the predecessor performed. We analyse how the governments led by Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh performed on select economic and social indicators across applicable periods. 
What may also go down as one of the hallmarks of the Modi government is its proposed privacy law. The reworked Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is likely to be tabled in the Monsoon session of Parliament. Meanwhile, in Europe, Facebook owner Meta Platforms has been slapped with a record $1.3 billion fine for failing to protect users’ personal information from the US security services. It has been told to stop transferring users’ data to the US. So how will this action by the European Union privacy regulator influence India’s plans to regulate big techs? 

Meta, meanwhile, has started the third and last round of layoffs. Several top Indian executives have also found their names in the list. Moving on, India’s largest insurance company, Life Insurance Corporation, had hit the bourses a year ago. But the stock proved to be a wealth destroyer for investors, crashing nearly 40% during the period. The management had to deal with the decline in the value of its investments in Adani group, along with higher tax rate on insurance premium above five lakh rupees. Going ahead, what does the road look like for LIC stock? Will it finally reward its investors or should you stay on the sidelines? 
From Dalal Street, let us shift focus to the corridors of the newly-built Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the building this Sunday, on May 28. He will also install a historic sceptre from Tamil Nadu next to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s seat. It is called Sengol. Listen to thjs episode of the podcast for answers. 

Topics :Narendra ModiManmohan SinghFacebookLIC

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PSEB 10th results 2023 announced: Here's how to check and download

Results, Exam results
2 min read

Entrepreneurs take reins of IAMAI, big tech sidelined for the first time

Dream 11 parent Dream Sports raises $840 mn at valuation of $8 bn
4 min read

Debt ceiling talks teeter on brink, as lawmakers leave town without a deal

united states
5 min read

New law for Veteran Affairs to hire health professionals on H1B visas

H1-B, H1B, visa, US, passport
2 min read

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi's US visit

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin speaks at the the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. (Twitter Screengrab/@DeptofDefense)
2 min read

Most Popular

Stock of this footwear company has zoomed over 100% in 9 trading days

Image
3 min read

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

Image
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: HCLTech, Cyient, Siemens, RIL, Suven Pharma, Voda Idea

Image
5 min read

RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 cr, beats estimates

Image
2 min read

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Image
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon