Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 8 more African cheetahs to arrive in India soon, S Africa team visits MP

8 more African cheetahs to arrive in India soon, S Africa team visits MP

The cheetahs, including two males, will be quarantined for a month and undergo a medical examination before being sent to India

Cheetah Kuno

Eight cheetahs have been captured in Botswana in southern Africa ahead of their translocation to India.

Press Trust of India Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight cheetahs have been captured in Botswana in southern Africa ahead of their translocation to India under the cheetah reintroduction programme, launched in 2022 after the fastest land animal went extinct here decades ago, a senior forest official said.

The cheetahs, including two males, will be quarantined for a month and undergo a medical examination before being sent to India, the official told PTI, requesting anonymity.

"Inter-continental translocation involves several formalities. Considering these and the upcoming Christmas holidays, I can't say when the cheetahs will be flown to Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh; most probably in January," he added.

 

When contacted, Cheetah Project field director Uttam Sharma stated that the matter was being handled by the two governments and he could not comment on it.

"We already have enclosures and facilities ready for the third batch of cheetahs, which were prepared when the animals were earlier brought from Namibia and South Africa," he added.

Also Read

Donald Trump

US to boycott G20 in South Africa over white farmers issue, says Trump

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Cupid to earn up to ₹115 crore annually from South Africa procurement deal

Donald Trump, Trump

Will not attend G20 summit in South Africa later this month, says Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump cuts US refugee limit to 7,500, mostly white South Africans

FATF

South Africa, Nigeria set to exit FATF's 'grey list' in October plenary

Meanwhile, a five-member South African delegation visited the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary (GSWS), located on the boundary of Mandsaur and Neemuch districts in Madhya Pradesh, after its field visit to Kuno National Park on Thursday.

The team remained at GSWS on Friday before returning to New Delhi to fly back to South Africa, said Mandsaur Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Raykhere.

The team appreciated the efforts of the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments and Kuno management in cheetah conservation under Project Cheetah, said field director Sharma.

The delegation comprised Anthony Mitchell, head of office and cabinet liaison for Deputy Minister Narend Singh; Kam Chetty, retired bureaucrat; Sam Ferreira, SANParks lead biologist; Brent Coverdale, animal scientist at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife; and Jeanetta Selier, senior scientist at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI).

They were accompanied by Indian counterparts S P Yadav, managing director of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and advisor to Project Cheetah; Subharanjan Sen, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) of Madhya Pradesh; and Sanjayan Kumar, inspector general, NTCA, Sharma added.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into a special enclosure at Kuno National Park, marking the world's first intercontinental relocation of a large wild carnivore species. India later imported 12 more cheetahs from South Africa in February 2023.

Three years into the ambitious revival programme, the country now has 27 cheetahs, including 16 born on Indian soil. Of them, 24 are at Kuno and three are at GSWS.

Nineteen cheetahs- nine imported adults and 10 cubs born in India-have died from various causes since the project began, while 26 cubs have been born in Kuno so far. After importing 20 animals from Africa, India currently has a net gain of seven cheetahs over the initial number.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman lays foundation for Assam's first tech, vocational university

Delhi Zoo

Delhi Zoo reopens after two-month shutdown due to avian flu scare

gavel law cases

Land deal row: Parth Pawar's firm must pay double duty to cancel sale deed

artificial intelligence, AI

India AI summit curtain-raiser held in Seattle with focus on progress

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI rises to 355

Topics : South Africa Madhya Pradesh wildlife

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon