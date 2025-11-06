Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cupid to earn up to ₹115 crore annually from South Africa procurement deal

Cupid to earn up to ₹115 crore annually from South Africa procurement deal

The procurement is expected to commence from December 2025 and Cupid is coordinating closely with South African approved distributors for phased roll out, the company said in a statement

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Cupid has secured a leading position in South Africa's five-year (20252030) national procurement program for female and male condoms. The total financial visibility (annual and indicative) for Cupid is $ 12.98 million (Rs 115 crore), the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Health and wellness products maker Cupid Ltd expects its annual revenue to cross Rs 115 crore mark from the South African market, as the company has bagged the maximum allocation in the African country's procurement programme for contraceptive products, according to a statement.

The procurement is expected to commence from December 2025 and Cupid is coordinating closely with South African approved distributors for phased roll out, the company said in a statement.

Cupid has secured a leading position in South Africa's five-year (20252030) national procurement program for female and male condoms. The total financial visibility (annual and indicative) for Cupid is $ 12.98 million (Rs 115 crore), it said further.

 

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director, Cupid Limited, stated, "These allocations place Cupid at the forefront of South Africa's prevention program. We're working on the ground with our customers and the public-health system to ensure a smooth start in December 2025 and consistent supplies thereafter."  "This outcome will notably strengthen our international order pipeline and will allow us to exceed our annual guidance given previously. This further reinforces our conviction for the capacity expansion underway at Cupid," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Alok Gupta

Allied Blenders plans double-digit growth, higher margins by FY27premium

Ajmera Realty

Ajmera Realty to launch projects worth ₹12,000 cr in Mumbai's Wadalapremium

Syngene International

Biocon arm Syngene eyes late-stage clinical supplies amid regulatory shiftpremium

Amazon on Monday announced the acquisition of select assets of MX Player, including the MX Player app to merge with its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVoD) service, Amazon miniTV.

Amazon MX Player doubles users' time spent on CTV, mobile viewingpremium

Shriram Life Insurance

Shriram Life posts 17% rise in individual new business premium in H1FY26

Topics : Company News Cupid South Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon