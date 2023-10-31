close
L&T Q2 results: Consolidated profit rises 45% to Rs 3,222.63 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,228.97 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 44.5 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,222.63 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,228.97 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing.
The consolidated income of the company during July-September 2023 increased to Rs 52,157.02 crore from Rs 43,501.14 crore in the year-ago period.
"The company for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,223 crore, registering a significant growth of 45 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year," the company said in a statement.
Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : L&T Q2 results Construction

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

