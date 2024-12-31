Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 02:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / A burnt body and mismatched DNA: How police foiled Gujarat hotelier's plan

A burnt body and mismatched DNA: How police foiled Gujarat hotelier's plan

The Gujarat police foiled a hotelier's plan to escape his mounting debts, which led him to fake his own death with help from friends and family members in Banaskantha district

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

Photo: Unsplash

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an interesting turn of events in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, a hotelier’s desperate attempt to escape his mounting debts led him to orchestrate a chilling and elaborate insurance scam. 
 
Dalpat Singh Parmar, burdened with financial troubles, staged his own death in a car accident to claim a life insurance payout of Rs 1.26 crore. However, the planned scheme was foiled when police discovered the truth behind the staged death, NDTV reported.
 
According to police, they discovered the charred remains of a car in Vadgam village on Friday, which contained the burned body of an individual. The vehicle was traced back to Parmar, 40, whose family identified the remains as his. However, suspicion grew as forensic analysis revealed discrepancies between the body and Parmar’s family DNA samples.
 
 
Upon further investigation, authorities learned that Parmar had accumulated significant debts in the process of building a hotel. In an effort to escape his financial woes, he concocted a plan to fake his death in a car accident, with hopes that his family would collect a Rs 1 crore accident cover and an additional Rs 23 lakh insurance payout. Parmar used the help of family members, including his brother, in his plan, the report mentioned.
 
However, the most crucial part of the scheme involved getting a body to pass off as Parmar’s. Late one night, Parmar and his accomplices dug up a body from a nearby cremation ground. The stolen corpse was placed in Parmar’s car, which was then set ablaze to stage the fake accident.
 
When the police confirmed that the body found in the car wasn’t Parmar’s, they turned to CCTV footage from the cremation ground, which showed four individuals moving the body. After questioning, the suspects admitted to stealing the corpse of Ramesh Solanki, a man who had died four months prior, and using it for the plan.
 
Banaskantha police superintendent Akshayraj Makwana confirmed the arrest of three suspects, with Parmar still on the run, the report said.

More From This Section

New Year 2025

Holiday Calendar 2025: List of festivals and public holidays in India

V D Satheesan

Centre, state govt need to take initiative: Kerala LoP on Nimisha Priya

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Dallewal will take medical aid if Centre invites for talks: Punjab to SC

Dallewal

LIVE news: Punjab govt seeks 3 days more from SC to shift farmer leader Dallewal to hospital

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: Kejriwal registers 'Marghat Wale Baba' priest

Topics : crimes Gujarat BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon