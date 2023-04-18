close

Heat wave to stay on in East; North likely to get relief, says IMD

Centre advises states to take adequate precautions

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the intense heat wave conditions over most parts of East and North-East India are not likely to abate soon and may continue for another four days.
However, in Northern parts of the country, relief is in sight with rain predicted around April 18-20.

Maximum temperatures have soared over 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of the country due to the heat wave.
Meanwhile, to minimise the impact, the central labour ministry has issued an advisory to states. It has asked them to take steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme hot weather on workers in different sectors. The state governments of West Bengal and Tripura have ordered closure of schools for a week after temperatures soared to over 40 degrees Celsius in several places.

“The ministry of labour and employment has asked all states and UTs (Union Territories) to ensure preparedness and effective management of the impact of heat wave conditions on workers in different sectors,” an official statement issued on Tuesday said.
In a letter addressed to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs, Union labour secretary Arti Ahuja emphasised the need to issue directions to the occupiers /employers /construction companies /industries to undertake necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme hot weather.

Referring to the seasonal outlook issued by the IMD, the letter lists various strategic steps required to be taken. These include re-scheduling of working hours for employees / workers and ensuring adequate drinking water facilities at workplaces, among others.
The letter also urges states to issue instructions to the management of mines. The Centre sought immediate steps to make provision for rest areas, adequate quantity of cool water and electrolyte supplements near workplaces.

It called for allowing work at a slow pace in case the worker feels unwell, allowing rest times and flexible schedules to let workers do the hardest work during the coolest parts of the day. It also sought proper ventilation in underground mines.
Apart from factories and mines, the secretary also emphasised the need to pay special attention to construction and brick kiln workers. It sought adequate information dissemination at the labour chowks.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Tuesday forecast severe heat wave conditions in one mandal and heat wave in 117 more mandals across the state.
In Bihar, the IMD issued an “orange” alert with a warning of severe heat wave conditions for two days from Tuesday in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, Supaul and several other districts.

In Delhi, a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius was recorded on Tuesday morning, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature hovered around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department.
On the agriculture front, the IMD and others have issued advisories to farmers to repeatedly water their plants to keep them cool. These are especially true for perishable crops. At the same time, it is advised to harvest the matured crops at the earliest. 

Top Places Where Max Temperature Was Well Above 40 degrees on 18/04/2023*

Places Temperature**
Jharsuguda 44.2
Baripada 44.2
Patna 44.1
Prayagraj 44.2
Hamirpur 44.2
Daltonganj 43.7
Chandrapur 43.7
Fursatganj 43.6
Jhansi 43.6
Kurnool 43.5
Sultanpur 43.5


*Max Temperatures Till 1730 Hours
**In Degree Celcius
Source: IMD

Topics : Heatwave in India | Indian Meteorological Department

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

