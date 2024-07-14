Business Standard
AAP alleges 'acute' danger to Delhi CMs health, calls condition 'worrying'

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said Kejriwal, who is a severe diabetic, has had his sugar levels falling dangerously low

Atishi marlena, Atishi

The BJP should know that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the country but God will also not forgive them: Atishi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that there was an "acute" danger to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health in judicial custody.
Addressing a press conference here, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said Kejriwal, who is a severe diabetic, has had his sugar levels falling dangerously low.
"The BJP has conspired to put Kejriwal in jail in a fake case. There is an acute danger to his health. His weight has declined by 8.5 kgs and his sugar levels have fallen below 50 five times in sleep. This is a worrying situation especially for a diabetic," she said.
"If Kejriwal suffers a stroke, if there is brain damage and permanent damage, who will be responsible," she said, claiming the AAP chief is unable to get proper medical attention as he is in jail.
When the minister was asked whether they would approach court over the matter, she said they are consulting their lawyers and doctors over the issue.
"The BJP should know that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the country but God will also not forgive them," Atishi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

