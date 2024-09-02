Business Standard
AAP and corruption have become synonyms: Delhi BJP Chief Sachdeva

AAP and corruption have become synonyms: Delhi BJP Chief Sachdeva





He added the AAP and corruption have become synonyms, and the Arvind Kejriwal government runs away from all responsibilities and fulfills them by holding press conferences (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:56 PM IST



The BJP on Monday alleged corruption in the health department by the AAP government and claimed the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has taken cognisance of it.
Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that they had filed a complaint to the Delhi ACB regarding corruption by the AAP and the authority has taken cognisance of it.
There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the BJP's allegations.
"All departments of the Delhi government have become epicenters of corruption whether it is health, education or any other department," Sachdeva said.
He added the AAP and corruption have become synonyms, and the Arvind Kejriwal government runs away from all responsibilities and fulfills them by holding press conferences.
"Whenever there is corruption or any other irregularity, the AAP minister will blame the officers claiming themselves sacred. If that's the case, then what are you doing as ministers?" Sachdeva asked.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said the AAP ministers have made the Mohalla clinics and other hospitals a center of corruption.
"The BJP MLAs have filed a complaint to the ACB along with a detailed report in which all corruption was explained in detail," Gupta said.
The result of that complaint is that the ACB has taken cognizance of it and started action on it, and the ACB has given me a letter regarding this, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi-NCR AAP corruption

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

