Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls records 56.01% voters turnout till 3 pm

The fate of 415 candidates contesting in Assembly election of the valley state Jammu & Kashmir is set to be sealed where voting continues for the 40 Assembly seats across seven district of the state

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

A voter turnout of 56.01 percent has been recorded till 3 pm in the third and final phase of ongoing Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI data, Bandipora recorded 53.09 pc, Baramulla 46.09 pc, Jammu 56.74 pc, Kathua 62.43 pc, Kupwara 52.98 pc, Samba 63.24 pc and Udhampur 64.43 pc.

The polling for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election began on Tuesday at 7 am across 40 constituencies in seven districts of the Union Territory.

 

The polls will conclude at 6 pm. Voting has been going on in 24 constituencies in the Jammu division and 16 constituencies in Kashmir amid strong security to ensure smooth and peaceful polls.

Earlier, the first phase of Jammu-Kashmir polls saw a 61.13 percent total voter turnout, whereas the total voter turnout was at 57.31 percent in the second phase of the assembly polls.

At least 415 candidates, including former deputy Chief Ministers Tara Chand of Congress and Muzaffar Hussain Beig, are contesting in the third phase

The three-phase election involves a multi-party contest for the 90 seats across the former state.

These are the first elections being held in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

High-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (BJP), Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and former J-K chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, held extensive campaigning for weeks.

The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have formed an alliance for these elections, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are among the other major contenders. The counting of the votes will be done on October 8.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

