Actor Siddique resigns as general secy of AMMA over assault allegation

Noted actor Siddique on Sunday resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) following sexual assault allegations raised by a woman actor on August 24.

Talking to a television channel, the senior actor said he had sent his resignation letter to the President of the organisation, Mohanlal.

"Yes. I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," Siddique said.

A female actor had on Saturday alleged Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion.