Actor Siddique resigns as general secy of AMMA over assault allegation

A female actor had on Saturday alleged Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion

Actor Siddique

Noted actor Siddique on Sunday resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. Image: malayalamcinema.com

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Noted actor Siddique on Sunday resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) following sexual assault allegations raised by a woman actor on August 24.
Talking to a television channel, the senior actor said he had sent his resignation letter to the President of the organisation, Mohanlal.
"Yes. I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," Siddique said.
A female actor had on Saturday alleged Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion.
The allegations came in the wake of the churn in the Malayalam film industry following the release of Justice Hema Committee report, which pointed towards numerous incidents of casting couch and sexual abuse in the field.
The report had revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sexual assault against women Sexual assault Cinema

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

