After Amritpal Singh's arrest, Punjab Police urges people to maintain peace

Punjab Police on Sunday urged people to maintain peace and harmony and refrain from sharing any fake news after the arrest of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh in Moga

ANI General News
Amritpal Singh

Photo: ANI

Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Punjab Police on Sunday urged people to maintain peace and harmony and refrain from sharing any fake news after the arrest of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh in Moga.

The police said that details about the arrest will be shared and the people should verify any news before sharing.

"Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share," Punjab Police tweeted.

Amritpal who was absconding since March 18, the day on which a huge crackdown was launched against him and his associates in Punjab, was arrested, the police informed early Sunday morning.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Amritpal was then declared a fugitive by the police.

The Punjab Police had issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the 'Waris Punjab De' chief about a month ago.

His associates were earlier arrested from various parts of the state.

Two aides of the radical preacher and Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Police Khalistan issue

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

