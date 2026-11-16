After certificate-key flaw, CERT-In flags fresh vulnerability in eMudhra

Weeks after raising concerns over security flaws in eMudhra's certificate infrastructure, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged a fresh vulnerability in emBridge, a utility developed by Bengaluru-based digital signature company eMudhra. The software enables government portals and other web applications to communicate with digital signature certificates and hardware tokens installed on users' computers.

In a vulnerability note dated November 13, CERT-In classified the latest flaw as 'low severity'. It said the vulnerability could allow an unauthenticated attacker on the same local area network (LAN) to access file and directory names on a targeted computer.

What is the latest vulnerability?

The vulnerability affects eMudhra's emBridge utility, a client-side application that allows web portals to communicate with digital signature certificates and hardware tokens installed on a user's computer.

The utility is used for digital signature-related functions on several government platforms, including the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' MCA V3 portal, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and the National Single Window System. The Income Tax Department also lists emBridge as a utility for DSC management.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability arose from missing authorisation checks in emBridge's FileBrowser API endpoints. These endpoints could allow an attacker on the same LAN to enumerate file and directory names on a targeted system by sending a malicious webpage to the application's local HTTPS Web API.

CERT-In clarified that the vulnerability does not allow an attacker to access file contents, modify or delete files, execute code, or access cryptographic keys and hardware token PINs.

The agency has advised users of affected versions to upgrade emBridge. The recommended versions are 5.9.4.x or later for Windows, 3.2.7.x or later for macOS, and 3.3.1.x or later for Ubuntu and Red Hat.

eMudhra says it has fixed the flaw

eMudhra fixed the vulnerability on November 11 by removing the FileBrowser API endpoints from emBridge.

In its update, the company said: "With these endpoints removed, the file enumeration capability is no longer available through emBridge."

Earlier incident involved eight weak intermediate certificates

In October, eMudhra came under scrutiny after weaknesses were found in the cryptographic keys of eight intermediate certificate authority (CA) certificates in its global TLS business.

In an advisory issued on October 21, CERT-In said the keys had been generated with insufficient cryptographic randomness, making them vulnerable to recovery. An attacker could use the recovered keys to issue fraudulent TLS certificates and impersonate legitimate websites.

eMudhra said a scripting error during a key generation ceremony on April 30, 2025, had resulted in the generation of weak keys. The company revoked all eight affected certificates on October 18.

"The flaw was ours. A script error resulted in issuing CA’s with weak keys," the company said in an update on October 26.

eMudhra said the affected certificates had not issued publicly trusted end-entity certificates and that its infrastructure and customer data had not been compromised. CERT-In clarified that the incident did not affect the company's domestic digital signature certificate and eSign services.