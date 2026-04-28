After Kejriwal, Sisodia refuses to pursue excise case before Delhi HC judge

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying that he will also not pursue his matter in the excise case in her court.

This comes a day after party chief Arvind Kejriwal similarly decided to neither appear in person or appoint any lawyer for his case in Justice Sharma's court.

"No lawyer will appear on my behalf either. Your children's future is in the hands of Tushar Mehta," Sisodia said.

I do not expect justice; there is no path left except Satyagraha, he added.

On Monday, Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the high court judge after his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma was rejected on April 20.