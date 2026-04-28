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Home / India News / After Kejriwal, Sisodia refuses to pursue excise case before Delhi HC judge

After Kejriwal, Sisodia refuses to pursue excise case before Delhi HC judge

This comes a day after party chief Arvind Kejriwal similarly decided to neither appear in person or appoint any lawyer for his case in Justice Sharma's court

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying that he will also not pursue his matter in the excise case in her court.

This comes a day after party chief Arvind Kejriwal similarly decided to neither appear in person or appoint any lawyer for his case in Justice Sharma's court.

"No lawyer will appear on my behalf either. Your children's future is in the hands of Tushar Mehta," Sisodia said.

I do not expect justice; there is no path left except Satyagraha, he added.

On Monday, Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the high court judge after his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma was rejected on April 20.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Manish Sisodia Arvind Kejriwal Delhi High Court

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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