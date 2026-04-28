MP Assembly passes resolution for 33% women quota post delimitation

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a government resolution to grant 33 per cent reservation to women in legislative bodies after completing the delimitation exercise, in the absence of MLAs of the main opposition Congress who staged a walkout.

Replying to the day-long debate on the issue during the one-day special session of the assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused the Congress of adopting a chronic negative attitude towards women's empowerment.

He said that the Congress party has insulted women, alleging that a female Prime Minister of Congress, apparently referring to Indira Gandhi, killed women's rights and stabbed women's aspirations in the back.

On the contrary, after coming to power, the BJP not only restored women's rights but also enhanced their respect by appointing them to positions of power, he said.

Later, the Assembly passed a government resolution for overall development and the empowerment of women by granting a 33 per cent (one-third) reservation in Parliament and the State Assemblies by voice vote, in the absence of Congress members who staged a walkout in protest.

Yadav said the BJP raised its voice for women's rights through the Constitutional amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, but opposition parties, including the Congress, stole their rights, and half the country's population will not forgive them for this.

Challenging the Congress's demand to implement 33 per cent reservation in the current situation, he said that no one can pass the Nari Shakti Vandan Act without amending the delimitation.

The one-day special session was convened after the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

A Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats was defeated in the Lower House on April 17. While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of the 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

On Monday, the Congress demanded a discussion on a private bill for the immediate implementation of the 33 per cent reservation, but Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar rejected it, prompting the Congress MLAs to stage a walkout.

As the chief minister stood to present the government's resolution to implement women's reservation after delimitation, Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, raised a point of order.

Singhar said that the Congress wanted the immediate discussion and implementation of the Women's Reservation Act passed by Parliament in 2023.

The Speaker urged him to allow the Leader of the House to present the resolution and said he would then announce his decision.

Congress members insisted that their private bill had been submitted on time and should be discussed.

Singhar said that if the intention was clear, a 33 per cent reservation should be implemented immediately, and the government should not wait for delimitation.

Responding to Congress's allegations, the Chief Minister said that by withholding reservation for half the population, the Congress has committed a sin.

He said that the Congress's negativity has been such that it has consistently opposed women's reservation, both in the ruling party and in the opposition.

"Congressmen change colours like chameleons. Even a chameleon would be ashamed of this. No one can pass the Nari Shakti Vandan Act without amending the delimitation," Yadav added.

He said Congress should wake up from its slumber and stop the injustice against women.

Singhar said that there is a clear difference between the government's words and actions.

Demanding a clear answer from the government regarding women's reservation, he questioned why a 50 per cent reservation for women is not being considered when they constitute almost half the population.

He also asked when the women's reservation will be implemented and when delimitation will be done.

Singhar said that the government talks about 2029 and 2047, but is silent on the current rights of women in Madhya Pradesh.

He questioned whether the 2023 law clearly stated that reservations would be implemented after the Census and delimitation, which the Congress supported. Why is this attempt being made to change it now? He also said that if the Central government wishes, it can convene a special session and immediately implement women's reservations, and that the Congress will fully support this issue. This issue should be considered above politics.

Singhar said that it is essential to respect the sentiments and rights of women, and the Congress party will continue to vigorously pursue this fight.

Shortly after the House proceedings began in the morning, when the Congress opposed the government's resolution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya and senior BJP MLA Sitasharan Sharma argued that under rules and convention, a government resolution takes precedence over a private bill.

Former Leader of the Opposition Bala Bachchan supported Singhar, leading to a heated exchange between the ruling party and opposition members.

After the order was restored, the Speaker ruled in favour of considering the government resolution, following which Congress members walked out of the House.

The opposition later raised slogans in the Assembly premises.

After completing the listed business of the day, the Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the house sine die.

Singhar later told reporters that the government's intentions regarding women's reservation have once again come under question.

"Despite having a majority, the BJP backtracked on providing 33% reservation for existing seats and postponed it until after 2029. When a division was demanded in the House, the proposal was passed under pressure. Women across the state and the country are watching; they are being given only promises, not rights," he added.