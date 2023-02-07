JUST IN
Business Standard

Oppn decides to participate in parliament proceedings to demand JPC probe

Opposition parties decided to participate in the Parliament proceedings to raise the demand for a JPC into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

Topics
Opposition parties | Parliament | JPC

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Opposition members stage a protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi
Opposition members stage a protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

The opposition parties on Tuesday decided to participate in the Parliament proceedings and continue to raise the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

"Most Opposition parties have decided to participate in Parliamentary proceedings from today and continue to raise their demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam." Jairam Ramesh tweeted

Fifteen parties attended the meeting at the leader of opposition Mallikarjun Khargeji's chamber in Parliament building.

Apart from the Congress, DMK, SP, RJD, JD(U), AAP, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, SS (Uddhav Thackeray), IUML, NC, RSP, Kerala Congress and the VCK joined the meeting.

Earlier, the opposition parties blamed the government for the logjam in Parliament.

--IANS

miz/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 11:29 IST

