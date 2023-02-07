Oppn decides to participate in parliament proceedings to demand JPC probe

The on Tuesday decided to participate in the proceedings and continue to raise the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

"Most have decided to participate in Parliamentary proceedings from today and continue to raise their demand for a into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam." Jairam Ramesh tweeted

Fifteen parties attended the meeting at the leader of opposition Mallikarjun Khargeji's chamber in building.

Apart from the Congress, DMK, SP, RJD, JD(U), AAP, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, SS (Uddhav Thackeray), IUML, NC, RSP, Kerala Congress and the VCK joined the meeting.

Earlier, the blamed the government for the logjam in .

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)