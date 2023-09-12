Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

Women Reservation Bill: What is it, and what is the political history?

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

160,000 one-stop shop 'PMKSKs' for farm inputs operational: Mandaviya

Rajasthan govt plans online training to make youngsters job-ready