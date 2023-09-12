Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Just a month after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended, the Centre has called for a special session of Parliament from September 18 to September 12

Parliament

Photo: PIB

Nandini Singh New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

Women Reservation Bill: What is it, and what is the political history?

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

160,000 one-stop shop 'PMKSKs' for farm inputs operational: Mandaviya

Rajasthan govt plans online training to make youngsters job-ready

Kerala on high alert amid two suspected cases of Nipah virus deaths

Topics : Parliament Centre indian government one nation one election India Decoded Explained

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon