AIIMS Delhi notifies WhatsApp number to alert hospital admin about touts

Cracking the whip on unauthorised individuals who exploit patients at the AIIMS Delhi, the hospital administration on Wednesday shared a WhatsApp number on which people can send complaints and evidence related to fleecing or seeking bribes.

The number will be operationalised by the end of this month, an office order read.

According to the order, AIIMS Director M Srinivas during interaction with patients and their relatives found that touts and agents were fleecing some of them by pretending to supply them medicines or helping them with investigations outside AIIMS, or referring them to other hospitals for faster turnaround times, etc.

To combat this menace and to ensure that no patient is approached by touts/agents, a dedicated WhatsApp number (9355023969) for messaging of complaints and evidence related to fleecing/ seeking bribe shall be operationalized by February 29, 2024, the order said.

"Anti-corruption helpline number -- in case any tout/ agent is fleecing you or anyone is seeking bribe for services at AIIMS New Delhi, please forward the audio or video evidence and location via WhatsApp on this number: +91-9355023969." It also said the number should be displayed prominently in signages in English and Hindi in all areas including OPD, wards, waiting areas, stores, pharmacies, etc.

"This number will not entertain routine grievances but shall only take cognizance of the complaints related to fleecing of patients by touts/agents or for complaints in cases where anyone from AIIMS, Delhi is seeking bribe in lieu of any services at the hospital," the order mentioned.

This number shall be monitored 24x7 by the Security Department. To ensure prompt verification of complaints and for taking requisite action on an urgent basis, a team of regular security staff shall be positioned in the paging room next to the AIIMS Control Room (Room No. 12, Old Private Ward) on a 24x7 basis.

On receiving any complaint on the said WhatsApp number, a team shall be immediately mobilized in consultation with the duty officer in the Control Room to verify the complaint, the order stated.

If on preliminary verification, the complaint is fond to be genuine, the duty officer shall take immediate action in consultation with the administrative incharge concerned.

The security department shall maintain a log book of all complaints received including time of complaint, time of verification and findings thereof, action taken with regard to the said complaint, etc. A summary of the log shall be furnished to the office of the Director and to the office of Additional Director (Admin) on a daily basis by 9 am, the order stated.

"It is emphasised that ensuring a tout-free and bribe-free AIIMS is the combined responsibility of every staff member of AIIMS including Chiefs of Centres, Medical Superintendent, senior officers, faculty, etc. However, as the security department is directly responsible for stopping such activities, in case of verified complaints of fleecing or bribing of patients or their attendants from any area, the entire outsourced security staff posted in the said area shall be relieved and regular AIIMS security staff posted/incharge of the said area shall be suspended pending fact finding and disciplinary proceedings," the office order read.

In addition to taking requisite action against the culprits, action as deemed necessary shall also be initiated against those responsible for supervisory oversight of the respective areas after appropriate fact finding and as per prescribed rules, it added.