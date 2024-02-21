Sensex (    %)
                        
Politicians to economists, the changing composition of Finance Commissions

The govt is in the process of appointing a member in place of Niranjan Rajadhhyaksha, the executive director at Artha Global, who resigned from the Commission earlier this month

Indivjal Dhasmana
Feb 21 2024

Chairmen and members of finance commissions have generally been a mix of politicians, economists and bureaucrats since 1987. Politicians have not figured in the tax-devolution body since the 13th Commission. Chairmen have mostly been economists since the 11th Commission.  This time around (16th Finance Commission), economists figured as chairman and a part-time member.  However, the government is in the process of appointing a member in place of Niranjan Rajadhhyaksha, the executive director at Artha Global, who resigned from the Commission earlier this month.

Note: Figure in brackets is year of constitution; *resigned during the term of the FC;**joined in place of Thanhawla in May 1989, but resigned after his appointment as adviser to Karnataka government
Note: Figure in brackets is year of constitution; *resigned during the term of the FC;**joined in place of Thanhawla in May 1989, but resigned after his appointment as adviser to Karnataka government

Sources: Respective finance commissions, Press Information Bureau, others

Finance Commission Indian Economy

Feb 21 2024

