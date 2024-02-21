Politicians to economists, the changing composition of Finance Commissions

Note: Figure in brackets is year of constitution; *resigned during the term of the FC;**joined in place of Thanhawla in May 1989, but resigned after his appointment as adviser to Karnataka government

Note: Figure in brackets is year of constitution; *resigned during the term of the FC;**joined in place of Thanhawla in May 1989, but resigned after his appointment as adviser to Karnataka government

Chairmen and members of finance commissions have generally been a mix of politicians, economists and bureaucrats since 1987. Politicians have not figured in the tax-devolution body since the 13th Commission. Chairmen have mostly been economists since the 11th Commission. This time around (16th Finance Commission), economists figured as chairman and a part-time member. However, the government is in the process of appointing a member in place of Niranjan Rajadhhyaksha, the executive director at Artha Global, who resigned from the Commission earlier this month.Sources: Respective finance commissions, Press Information Bureau, others