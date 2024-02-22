DPIs have potential to boost India's GDP growth 3x by 2030: Nasscom study

India’s digital public infrastructure (DPIs) has the potential to drive the gross domestic product (GDP) growth by three times till 2030, according to a study by Nasscom.

The report titled “India’s Digital Public Infrastructure - Accelerating India’s Digital Inclusion” says that the economic value added by DPIs could potentially increase to around 4.2 per cent of GDP by 2030, up from 0.9 per cent in 2022.