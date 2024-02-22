Sensex (    %)
                        
DPIs have potential to boost India's GDP growth 3x by 2030: Nasscom study

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs) is a set of common platforms or networks that is used to deliver citizen-centric services

Digital payment

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 12:48 AM IST

India’s digital public infrastructure (DPIs) has the potential to drive the gross domestic product (GDP) growth by three times till 2030, according to a study by Nasscom.

The report titled “India’s Digital Public Infrastructure - Accelerating India’s Digital Inclusion” says that the economic value added by DPIs could potentially increase to around 4.2 per cent of GDP by 2030, up from 0.9 per cent in 2022.
Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs) is a set of common platforms or networks that is used to deliver citizen-centric services. 

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 12:48 AM IST

