PM Modi visits Ahmedabad crash site a day after over 260 killed in tragedy

PM Modi visits Ahmedabad crash site a day after over 260 killed in tragedy

The London-bound Air India flight was carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members when it crashed into the premises of BJ Medical College shortly after takeoff

Narendra Modi at Air India crash site

PM Narendra Modi with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other officials at Ahmedabad plane crash site | Image: X/@narendramodi

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Friday, where 265 people lost their lives in one of India’s worst aviation disasters. He also went to the Civil Hospital in the city to meet those injured in the accident that took place a day before.
 
PM Modi arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport and was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on his visit to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area. 

Former CM Rupani among dead; one person miraculously survives

 
The London-bound Air India flight was carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members when it crashed into the premises of BJ Medical College shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. Officials said that among those on board were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on the flight. In a miraculous turn, one person survived the tragedy.
 
 
The impact of the crash devastated the medical college complex, killing four MBBS students and the wife of a doctor. The site, located just outside the airport perimeter, was engulfed in flames shortly after the aircraft went down. 

Massive fuel blast left no chance of rescue, says Amit Shah

 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the crash site on Thursday, said the extreme intensity of the fire left no chance of survival for most onboard. “The aircraft had around 1.25 lakh litres of fuel. Because of the high temperature, it was impossible to rescue anyone,” he said.
 
Shah said he was informed within 10 minutes of the crash and immediately alerted the Prime Minister and other key departments. Rescue and relief operations were quickly launched with support from both Union and state agencies.  

DNA testing underway to identify crash victims

 
DNA identification is underway to confirm the identities of the victims. Shah said that nearly 1,000 DNA tests have been conducted so far, and an official death toll will be released after forensic confirmation. 
 

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

