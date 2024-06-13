Ajit Doval reappointed NSA, PK Mishra to stay principal secretary to PM

The Centre on Thursday reappointed Ajit Doval as the national security adviser (NSA) and PK Mishra as the principal secretary to the prime minister. The reappointment of the two retired civil servants underscores the continuity in the administration during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term.

Doval is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1968 batch and retired as the director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in 2005. He will continue to handle national security, military affairs, and intelligence. He was appointed the NSA after Modi became the prime minister in May 2014 and reappointed in 2019.

Mishra is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1972 batch and retired as the union agriculture secretary. Associated with the Modi Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for the last ten years, Mishra will continue to take care of administrative matters.

The two have become the longest-serving advisers to the prime minister. They have been associated with Modi before he became the country’s prime minister in May 2014. Both are known to keep a low profile. Mishra had served with Modi when the latter was the chief minister of Gujarat. Doval launched the Vivekananda International Foundation, a public policy think tank, in 2009.

According to a personnel ministry order issued on Thursday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Doval as the NSA from June 10. During the term of his office, Doval will be assigned the rank of cabinet minister in the table of precedence, it said, adding the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified separately. The committee approved the appointment of Mishra also with effect from June 10. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.

Doval is the prime minister’s interlocutor in the neighbourhood and with the P-5 countries. As a spymaster, Doval has experience in Pakistan. He was the prime minister’s point person during the Chinese army’s aggression in Doklam plateau in 2017 and in East Ladakh in 2020. He is also New Delhi’s special representative for resolving India’s boundary dispute with China. He also has experience in dealing with the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.



Also, Amit Khare, a 1985 batch IAS, and Tarun Kapoor of the 1987 batch have been retained as advisors to the PM for a period of two years.