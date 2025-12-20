Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Akhilesh calls for bulldozer action on codeine mafias, even if linked to SP

Akhilesh calls for bulldozer action on codeine mafias, even if linked to SP

Addressing a press conference, Yadav accused the government of trying to divert attention by circulating photographs and making political allegations instead of acting against the guilty

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Escalating the war of words over allegations linked to the illegal codeine cough syrup trade, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit back at Yogi Adityanath with a poetic riposte, a day after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister targeted him through a couplet.

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters here, Yadav accused the government of trying to divert attention by circulating photographs and making political allegations instead of acting against the guilty.

He called for 'bulldozer action' against all those involved, irrespective of political affiliation, noting that the issue concerns not just Uttar Pradesh but also the prime minister's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

 

Referring to Adityanath's poetic remark on Friday, Yadav said he was not a poet himself, but party veteran Uday Pratap, seated beside him, was a well-known literary figure.

Quoting from one of his works and targeting the chief minister, Yadav recited: "Apna chehra na ponchha gaya aapse, aaina bewajah tod kar rakh diya" (You could not wipe your own face clean, so you broke the mirror for no reason).

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM orders strict action against travel agents cheating job seekers

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Initial probe suggests cough syrup scam has Samajwadi Party links: CM Yogi

paddy straw

Uttar Pradesh paddy procurement injects ₹5,000 crore into rural economypremium

Ram Sutar

PM Modi expresses grief over sculptor Ram Sutar's death, hails his legacy

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

New nuclear energy Bill puts profit over safety, alleges Shashi Tharoor

On Friday, ahead of the winter session of the legislature, Adityanath had taken a swipe at Yadav, saying, "Yahi kasoor main baar-baar karta raha, dhool chehre par thi aur aaina saaf karta raha." (This was the mistake I kept repeating the dust was on the face, but I kept cleaning the mirror), adding that photographs showed the SP chief with alleged mafias and that the investigation would bring out the truth.

Launching a longer poetic attack on the government, Yadav accused it of shielding its own people while blaming others. Reading out a part of the poem, he said: "Yahi kasoor raha inka, ye apnon ko har haal mein bachate rahe, unke gunaah chhupate rahe; jab khulne laga raaz inka to auron par ilzaam lagate rahe. Yahi kasoor raha inka, pehenkar libaas sharafat ka, logon ke aitbaar mein sendh lagate rahe; gira kar auron ke makaan aur dukaan, apna gorakh-dhanda chalate rahe." (This was their fault they kept protecting their own at all costs, hiding their crimes; when their secrets began to surface, they started blaming others. This was their fault wearing the garb of decency, they kept breaching people's trust; by demolishing others' houses and shops, they kept running their own illicit business.)  Yadav also cautioned against the circulation of incorrect verses on social media in the name of renowned poets, claiming that several couplets falsely attributed to Mirza Ghalib were in circulation.

He referred to noted lyricist Javed Akhtar having spoken publicly about such misattributions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Congress high command will call us at 'appropriate time': DK Shivakumar

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

VB-G RAM G Bill 'anti village', Modi govt destroyed MGNREGA: Rahul

Vijay, TVK

'DMK is an evil force': TVK's Vijay in first rally since Karur tragedy

BJP Flag, BJP

National Herald case still in court, Congress misleading public: BJP

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Modi govt creating monopolies, reins of economy must return to MSMEs: Rahul

Topics : Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon