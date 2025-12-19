Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Initial probe suggests cough syrup scam has Samajwadi Party links: CM Yogi

Initial probe suggests cough syrup scam has Samajwadi Party links: CM Yogi

"Everyone knows that every 'mafia' group has ties with the Samajwadi Party," Adityanath told reporters ahead of the beginning of the Winter session of the UP assembly

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said some people arrested for alleged involvement in supplying illegal codeine-based cough syrup have links to the Samajwadi Party.

"Everyone knows that every 'mafia' group has ties with the Samajwadi Party," Adityanath told reporters ahead of the beginning of the Winter session of the UP assembly.

The chief minister said the Legislative Assembly will not likely see any business on Friday due to the sudden death of an MLA. But the government will respond to any questions on the matter in the legislative council and if it is raised outside the House, he said.

 

"However, initial investigation have revealed that some of the men arrested by the STF (special task force) or UP Police have links to the Samajwadi Party. The involvement of Samajwadi Party, which is already notorious and has a tarnished reputation, will also come to light since a state-level SIT is monitoring the entire case, and officers from the UP Police and the FSDA are part of it," Adityanath said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that a massive scam involving the illegal supply of codeine-based cough syrups running into thousands of crores originated in Uttar Pradesh and accused the BJP government of shielding those involved.

Also Read

paddy straw

Uttar Pradesh paddy procurement injects ₹5,000 crore into rural economypremium

Ram Sutar

PM Modi expresses grief over sculptor Ram Sutar's death, hails his legacy

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha reconvenes, Bills laid on table

BJP Flag, BJP

National Herald case still in court, Congress misleading public: BJP

Congress, Congress flag

PM Modi, Shah must resign: Congress after relief in National Herald case

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here after a meeting of the SP MLAs, Yadav added that the racket started from the "area of Pradhan Sansad" (Varanasi MP), targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said several important issues to be raised in the upcoming session of the assembly were discussed, with the alleged codeine and cough syrup racket being a major concern.

Taking a jibe at Yadav on Friday, Adityanath said the SP chief was "cleaning the mirror to remove dust from his face".

He said details of illegal transactions will come to light somewhere. "Let the investigation proceed. The truth will be revealed to everyone," Adityanath said.

The UP CM said codeine phosphate used in manufacture of cough syrup containing codeine falls under the NDPS Act and the central narcotics bureau regulates its use.

In this case, the state government acted after complaints of its misuse as a narcotic substance in many places and illegal trafficking, Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh government through the Food and Drug Safety Administration (FDSA), UP Police, and STF are involved in the investigation and so far, large-scale illegal trafficking operation has been uncovered numerous people have been arrested, Adityanath added.

The FDSA officials have said that codeine-based syrups fall under Schedule H and are legal if sold against prescription, but violations occur when large quantities are supplied without documentation, often facilitating their abuse as intoxicants.

Officials said FIRs have been lodged against 128 establishments across 28 districts under relevant sections of the BNS and the NDPS Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

VB-G RAM G Bill 'anti village', Modi govt destroyed MGNREGA: Rahul

Vijay, TVK

'DMK is an evil force': TVK's Vijay in first rally since Karur tragedy

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Modi govt creating monopolies, reins of economy must return to MSMEs: Rahul

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

ED's image tarnished: Shivakumar as Congress protests National Herald case

Election commission, voting, SIR

SIR 2.0: Election Commission publishes draft electoral rolls in 5 regions

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party BJP Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon