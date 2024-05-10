Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on day of Akha Teej

This is the most auspicious time of the year, according to the Hindu faith. Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year with immense pomp and grandeur throughout the country. On this auspicious day, it is said that Lord Kuber got blessings from lord Shiva and lord Brahma and received the responsibility of shielding heaven's wealth.

On this day, the devotees worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Kuber, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Akshaya refers to things that can never be harmed. Consequently, individuals begin auspicious activities like building a new venture of marriage, or engagements on this day.





Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on May 10 this year. It corresponds with Parashurama Jayanti too. The following are a couple of things to take care of on this auspicious day as we look for the gifts of the gods and goddesses.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: What you can do?

• On Akshaya Tritiya, buying gold is accepted to bring success. It is also the best time for ventures, as manufacturers offer limits on properties and lands.

• Beginning a business on this day is considered auspicious. Making smart investments like purchasing a vehicle or beginning savings for children are highly favourable.

• Special ceremonies like weddings and engagements are accepted to be propitious on Akshaya Tritiya.

• Akshaya Tritiya is marked by the Hindu religion. It is appropriate to stay away from taking non-veg cuisines and adhere to a Satvik diet comprising fruits, juices and milk.

• Visiting a temple can cause us to feel quiet, relaxed and safe. We must visit a nearby temple and offer our puja to the gods and goddesses and look for their blessings.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: What you can’t do?

• Certain food things like onion, garlic, fish and meat must be stayed away from. Breaking a fast on this day is discouraged to prevent any negative results.

• Keeping a clean environment at home is suggested. Avoid drinking liquor or cutting nails, and furthermore, refrain from habits like betting or gambling.

• Taking loans or getting money must be stayed away from, as it might bring unfortunate consequences.

• Try to keep up with peace and keep away from clashes or arguments with others and refrain from any unfavourable exercises.

• While purchasing gold or making investments is viewed as favourable, abstain from enjoying inefficient or pointless spending.