Alert issued in Jharkhand's Singhbhum after water level rise of two rivers

The water level in Swarnarekha was recorded at 116.58 metres at 9 am on Sunday against the danger mark of 121.50 metres

Swollen Godavari river following incessant monsoon rains, in Bhadrachalam (Photo: PTI)

Around 3,500 cusec water was released into Swarnarekha from the Chandil Dam. Representational image: PTI

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

The East Singhbhum district administration in Jharkhand on Sunday issued an alert for people residing in the low-lying areas in view of swelling rivers following heavy rainfall, officials said.
The water level in Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers has been rising for the last couple of days due to incessant rain in the state, they said.
The water level in Swarnarekha was recorded at 116.58 metres at 9 am on Sunday against the danger mark of 121.50 metres, whereas it was 126.83 metres against the red mark of 129 metres in Kharkhai, an official release said.
Around 3,500 cusec water was released into Swarnarekha from the Chandil Dam in adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan district, it said.
People residing in the catchment areas have been asked to not venture out near the rivers, and duly follow the directives issued by the administration.
Several road diversions were washed away, trees uprooted, houses damaged and a bridge collapsed due to incessant rain for the past two days in Jharkhand, an official had said on Saturday.

NDRF teams had been deployed in state capital Ranchi on Friday to rescue people from low-lying areas, he said.
The situation, however, is under control, the official had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rains Water Level Jharkhand river

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

