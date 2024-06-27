All measures in place to implement new criminal laws in T'gana: Official

Notification drafts are ready, and they will be notified in the next couple of days for smooth implementation of the new laws, he said | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Telangana has put in place all necessary measures to implement the three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam --, which are to come into force from July 1, a senior official said.

The official also said the translation process of these new legislations is also at the advanced stage and is expected to be completed before July 1.

Notification drafts are ready, and they will be notified in the next couple of days for smooth implementation of the new laws, he said.

Teams have been constituted at various levels to see that these new laws are implemented as per the plan given by the Central government which has fixed July 1 as the date for implementation of the new laws and the state is ready (for the implementation of these new legislations), he said.

"Notification drafts have been prepared and in the next few days it will be notified so that the new laws are in operation from July 1. We are going ahead as per that programme only," the senior official of the Home department told PTI.

Training sessions were organised for police officers and a workshop was also conducted at the Telangana State Police Academy on the new criminal laws for IPS officers across Telangana and they were also sensitised and briefed about the spirit of the new laws, he said.

"We have made all the preparations and training programmes were conducted for police officers and other officers in the criminal justice system in the state. They are prepared," he added.

Special teams were made to train the people and prepare the study material for everyone, he said adding some apps (applications) were also made wherein it is easy for them to understand the previous law and the new law (comparison of both).

He said the study and reference materials had been shared with all the officers at the field.

As various procedures have been envisaged in the new laws and for that, team of prosecutors prepared SOPs and guidelines and they have been circulated to all the field officers to implement the new laws, the official added.

The Telangana Chief Secretary had also recently held a coordination meeting with departments like health, prosecutors and law department and stakeholders were present.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was introduced first in the Lok Sabha on August 11, last year, along with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills. The three bills seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

The three laws got the Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

According to three identical notifications issued by the Union Home Ministry, provisions of the new laws will come into force from July 1.