NEET-UG 2024: Experts call for use of AI, computer-based testing for exam

The NEET-UG 2024 exam has been mired in controversy. Allegations include a question paper leak, an unusually high number of students scoring a perfect 720/720 and the awarding of grace marks to over 1,500 students due to a ‘loss of time’ during the exam. This has led to concerns about the integrity and fairness of the exam, with students and experts calling for a re-test.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied any irregularities but has constituted a committee to investigate the allegations. The Supreme Court has also stepped in, ordering the cancellation of the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students, though students argue this does not go far enough and the entire exam should be re-conducted.

Amid this, academic professionals, experts, and members of the committee formed by the Ministry of Education have suggested various solutions to improve the process. These include implementing computer-based testing, scheduling exams over multiple days and shifts, using artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure unique question papers, increasing the involvement of medical colleges, and fostering higher discipline among students to maintain fair testing standards, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report quoted Manindra Agrawal, director at IIT Kanpur, as saying that India is the only country where exams are conducted at such a large scale. “But we can look at a combination of computer-based tests with ‘any time and any centre’ model, AI tools to change the questions, and a rich question bank to ensure a smooth testing process,” Agrawal said.

The JEE Advanced exam for 2025 is expected to be organised by IIT Kanpur.

The report quoted an education expert as saying that opting for digital methods in testing is the best approach. “Even with the use of AI, one must exhaust all possibilities of error. Only once the almost (99.999 per cent) error-free stage is reached, can we rely on the testing design, not before that,” he said.

NEET-UG row: Bihar-linked admit cards in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police uncovered a scheme related to the NEET-UG examination in Latur district, discovering over a dozen admit cards that seemed to belong to students from Bihar.

Officials are now investigating whether this gang, which was allegedly operating in the Marathwada region, had links to Bihar or was connected to a broader criminal network.

A senior police officer said that several admit cards from Bihar have been shared among the accused in WhatsApp conversations. “It is suspected that these students could have travelled to centres in Maharashtra to take the NEET-UG. The admit cards of students from Maharashtra taking exams in Bihar centres have also been found. These chats are being studied to investigate the purpose and to unearth the modus operandi,” the police officer said.

CBI takes control of NEET-UG investigation

On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) collected all evidence related to the alleged NEET-UG 2024 exam paper leak from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police.

This evidence comprised a partially burnt question paper discovered at a residence in Patna, mobile phones seized from the suspects, laptops, post-dated cheques, and reference question papers supplied by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET-UG: Only 813 candidates appear for retest

On Sunday, just 813 out of 1,563 students attended the NEET-UG re-exam. Those who missed the retest will retain their initial scores without any extra marks. Following a Supreme Court order, the re-exam was held at seven locations. In Chandigarh, neither of the two eligible candidates appeared. In Chhattisgarh, 219 out of 602 eligible students attended, while in Gujarat, there was only one participant.

Haryana saw 287 of its 494 eligible candidates take the re-exam, and in Meghalaya, 234 out of 464 eligible students participated.