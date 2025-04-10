Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 83,000 non-locals issued domicile certificates since 2022: J&K govt

Over 83,000 non-locals issued domicile certificates since 2022: J&K govt

The J&K government said over 83,000 individuals who were not originally permanent residents were granted domicile certificates since 2022 under new rules introduced after Article 370 abrogation

Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, Jammu, Article 370

Under the now-defunct J&K Constitution, individuals were considered permanent residents if they fulfilled certain conditions as of May 14, 1954. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 83,000 individuals who were not originally permanent residents (non-state subjects) of Jammu and Kashmir have received domicile certificates over the past two years, the J&K government said in the Assembly on Wednesday. 
In a written response to a query by PDP leader Waheed ur Rehman Para, the J&K Revenue department disclosed that a total of 3.512 million domicile certificates had been issued during this period. Of these, 83,742 were granted to individuals who did not meet the earlier criteria of being ‘state subjects’, the term previously used for permanent residents in the region.
 

Shift from ‘state subject’ to ‘domicile’

The reply emphasised that the term ‘state subject’, which originated from the erstwhile Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, is no longer valid following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The earlier framework had laid out specific conditions for determining permanent residency, which no longer apply under the current legal structure.
 
 

Historical criteria for permanent residency

Under the now-defunct J&K Constitution, individuals were considered permanent residents if they fulfilled certain conditions as of May 14, 1954. This included being classified as Class I or Class II state subjects.   
Class-I: People born and residing in the region before Maharaja Gulab Singh’s rule began in 1846, or those who settled in the state before Samvat year 1942 (1885).   

Also Read

Security forces,army,soilder

Night cordon intensified after twin encounters in J-K's Udhampur, Kishtwar

J&K Assembly

J&K Assembly erupts over AAP MLA's tilak remarks; BJP demands action

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, waqf bill

Waqf Act sparks uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly; PDP MLA escorted out

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah chairs meeting to review ongoing developmental projects in J-K

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Mission not yet over as terrorism curbed but not eliminated in J-K: Shah

Class-II: Individuals who migrated to J&K, permanently settled, and acquired immovable property prior to Samvat year 1968 (1911), during the reign of Maharaja Pratap Singh. 
Additionally, the law also allowed for the return and resettlement of people who had migrated to areas that became Pakistan but returned with official permits.
 

New rules introduced post-Article 370

In May 2020, the J&K administration announced new guidelines for domicile certification under the J&K Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020. This was preceded by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020, which redefined domicile eligibility. 
According to these updated rules, individuals can claim domicile status if they have:
-Lived in Jammu and Kashmir for at least 15 years, or
-Studied for seven years and appeared in Class 10 or 12 exams in the UT.
 

Previously excluded groups now eligible

Among those now eligible are West Pakistan Refugees, sanitation workers (safai karamcharis), and children of women from J&K who married outside the region. These categories had long been denied residency rights under the earlier laws.

More From This Section

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

Air India Express pilot dies of cardiac arrest after landing in Delhi

ANI vs Wikipedia: What the case is about and what has happened so far

ANI vs Wikipedia: What the case is about and what has happened so far

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 co-conspirator, lands in Delhi amid high security

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram at Parliament House in New Delhi

Congress claims credit for Tahawwur Rana extradition: 'UPA-era groundwork'

Supreme Court of India

LIVE news updates: SC to hear pleas challenging validity of Waqf Act on April 16

Topics : Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiGarena Free Fire CodeQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon