Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vaishnaw justifies police action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra

Vaishnaw justifies police action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra

Kamra kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra by making caustic remarks against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, in his show recorded at a studio in Mumbai a few days ago

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde on a complaint received from a Shiv Sena MLA. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday justified the summons issued to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for references to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, asserting that it should be done if it is required by the law of the land.

Kamra kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra by making caustic remarks against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, in his show recorded at a studio in Mumbai a few days ago.

Vaishnaw, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, was speaking at an interactive session at the Times Now Summit here.

"If the law of the land requires it, it should be done," he said when asked if summoning of Kamra by the police was "too extreme" an action. 

 

Vaishnaw said while the Constitution granted citizens certain rights, they were accompanied by some safeguards.

Also Read

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Maharashtra govt summons Kamra, remains silent on Solapurkar, says Uddhav

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Highlights: RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee meeting calendar for FY26

Kunal Kamra

Breach of privilege notice filed against Kunal Kamra in Maharashtra council

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra's video gets copyright strike on YouTube, he blames T-Series

Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde

Mumbai police reject Kunal Kamra's extension plea, may issue fresh summons

"We have to work within the framework of the Constitution as a society. Freedom of speech and expression is well laid out. Everybody respects it. The Constitution has also laid certain safeguards on it and those safeguards are as important as the rights," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said if everyone followed the safeguards, the society would work in a harmonious way.

"What is right in the western society might not be right in our society. There are different cultural contexts to everything," Vaishnaw said. 

Kamra, without taking Shinde's name, targeted the Deputy CM over his political career, including the 2022 rebellion against the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shiv Sena workers vandalised the studio where the stand-up comic performance was held.

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde on a complaint received from a Shiv Sena MLA.

More From This Section

Govt begins registration of e-rickshaws

UP to launch crackdown on unauthorised e-rickshaws and autos from April 1

Namaz, Ramzan

Eid-ul-Fitr not a gazetted holiday in Haryana on March 31: Here's why

milk factory amul mother dairy

K'taka to hike milk prices by ₹4 per litre from Apr 1: Cooperation Minister

Heatwaves

Centre asks states to activate heat action plans, boost preparedness

chenab rail bridge

Vande Bharat train to Kashmir: PM Modi to launch service on April 19

Topics : Kunal Kamra Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025SRH vs LSG LIVE ScoreStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon