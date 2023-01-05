Delhi recorded 4,469 dengue cases; 9 deaths due to dengue in 2022: MCD

-
ALSO READ
Lucknow logs 42 new dengue cases in 24 hrs, inspection of houses underway
Dengue cases on the rise in Lucknow with 12 positive reports in 48 hours
Surge in dengue fever continues in Pakistan amid devastating floods
More than 3,300 dengue cases in Delhi, nearly 1,150 reported in Nov
Uttarakhand reports over 500 dengue cases; Dehradun, Haridwar most affected
-
The national capital last year reported 4,469 cases of dengue, while nine patients died due to dengue in 2022, as per the data from the Municipal Coorporation of Delhi.
According to the data, in the last week of December, 108 dengue cases were reported till December 31.
"In 2022, a patient also died of malaria in Delhi. There was not a single death due to malaria in Delhi in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, in 2020 also one patient died," as per the data from MCD.
It stated that last year, 263 cases were reported, in the last week of December itself, and till December 31, 5 cases were reported.
"In the last week of December, 1 case of Chikungunya was reported till December 31. 48 cases of chikungunya were reported in the last year, while no one died due to chikungunya," read the MCD data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 14:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU