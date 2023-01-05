JUST IN
Delhi recorded 4,469 dengue cases; 9 deaths due to dengue in 2022: MCD
First flight arrives at Goa's Mopa airport; CM says 'big achievement'
Himachal Pradesh govt seeks 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine
North India reels under cold wave, dense fog affects train movement
Tihar officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint: Rpt
Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Andamans; to review preparedness of ANC
Man who urinated on woman on Air India flight to be arrested: Delhi Police
Health workers facing Covid 'burnout', must address health concerns: Expert
Foreign universities will need UGC's nod to set up campuses in India
PM Modi urges panchayats to prepare action plan on water supply management
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
First flight arrives at Goa's Mopa airport; CM says 'big achievement'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi recorded 4,469 dengue cases; 9 deaths due to dengue in 2022: MCD

According to the data, in the last week of December, 108 dengue cases were reported till December 31

Topics
Delhi | Dengue cases | Dengue death case

ANI  General News 

mosquito
mosquito

The national capital last year reported 4,469 cases of dengue, while nine patients died due to dengue in 2022, as per the data from the Municipal Coorporation of Delhi.

According to the data, in the last week of December, 108 dengue cases were reported till December 31.

"In 2022, a patient also died of malaria in Delhi. There was not a single death due to malaria in Delhi in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, in 2020 also one patient died," as per the data from MCD.

It stated that last year, 263 cases were reported, in the last week of December itself, and till December 31, 5 cases were reported.

"In the last week of December, 1 case of Chikungunya was reported till December 31. 48 cases of chikungunya were reported in the last year, while no one died due to chikungunya," read the MCD data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 14:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU