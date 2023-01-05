Delhi recorded 4,469 dengue cases; 9 deaths due to dengue in 2022: MCD

The national capital last year reported 4,469 cases of dengue, while nine patients died due to dengue in 2022, as per the data from the Municipal Coorporation of .

According to the data, in the last week of December, 108 were reported till December 31.

"In 2022, a patient also died of malaria in . There was not a single death due to malaria in in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, in 2020 also one patient died," as per the data from MCD.

It stated that last year, 263 cases were reported, in the last week of December itself, and till December 31, 5 cases were reported.

"In the last week of December, 1 case of Chikungunya was reported till December 31. 48 cases of chikungunya were reported in the last year, while no one died due to chikungunya," read the MCD data.

