Amit Shah attends BSF's 60th Foundation Day parade in Jodhpur, pays tribute

Shah also felicitated BSF jawans - who killed three terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen(HM) in an operation

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Circuit House | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah onSunday paid floral tribute to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who lost their lives in the service of the nation as he attended the 60th Foundation Day Parade of the BSF in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

BSF celebrates its Raising Day on December 1 - commemorating the establishment of the paramilitary force on December 1, 1965.

Shah also felicitated BSF jawans - who killed three terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen(HM) in an operation. Many dignitaries including senior officials of Border Security Force were present on this occasion.

He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Circuit House.

 

On Armed Forces Flag Day on Saturday, Shah paid tribute to the armed forces for their "valour and patriotism" and urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Tributes to the immortal martyrs of our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day. With their valour and patriotism, our martyrs have created everlasting sagas of supreme sacrifice to protect the honour of our nation."

He further appealed to the public to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of the forces and their families. Shah was also felicitated by the Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, Gujarat State, with a miniature flag.

Till 1965 India's border with Pakistan were manned by the State Armed Police Battalion.

BSF was established in 1965 following the India-Pakistan war to enhance border security.

Initially BSF was raised with 25 Battalions and with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, North east region etc.

At present BSF is holding 192 (including 03 NDRF) Battalions and seven BSF Arty Regiments guarding International Border with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In addition, the BSF is also performing Anti-Infiltration role in Kashmir Valley, Counter Insurgency in North East region, Anti Naxal Operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states and security of Integrated Check Posts along Pakistan and Bangladesh International Border.

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

