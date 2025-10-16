Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amit Shah to begin three-day visit to poll-bound Bihar starting today

Amit Shah to begin three-day visit to poll-bound Bihar starting today

Shah is likely to be present in some candidate nomination meetings as well

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in poll-bound Bihar on a three-day visit on Thursday, during which he is likely to hold organisational meetings, meet leaders of alliance partners and address a few public meetings.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held on November 6 and November 11. Results will be declared on November 14.

Shah is likely to be present in some candidate nomination meetings as well, BJP sources said.

"Hopefully, candidates for all five constituents of the NDA will be announced on Thursday... Over the course of the next four days, filing of nomination papers will be completed for all 243 seats in the state assembly. Instructions will be issued by Shah to all party leaders to ensure better coordination among NDA partners during the polls," a senior BJP leader said.

 

Several top BJP leaders, including chief ministers of about a dozen states and Union ministers, are likely to visit the state to "boost the morale of the NDA candidates" at the time of filing of nomination papers, which will continue till October 20 for both phases of the polls, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold rallies in Bihar in the run-up to the elections, they said.



Topics : Amit Shah Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

