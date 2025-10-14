Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Op Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror HQs, launchpads: Amit Shah

Op Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror HQs, launchpads: Amit Shah

Shah also said that the government is going to set up a hub -- the sixth of the force -- in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Manesar (Haryana)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Operation Sindoor ensured the devastation of headquarters, training centres and launchpads of terrorist groups in Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 41st Raising Day of the anti-terror 'Black Cat' commando force National Security Guard (NSG) at its headquarters here, Shah also said that the government is going to set up a hub -- the sixth of the force -- in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"Operation Sindoor has ensured the devastation of Pakistani terror headquarters, their training centres and launchpads," he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian defence forces targeted terror infrastructure and defence installations in Pakistan in May, following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

 

The NSG is a federal contingency force under the Union home ministry. It was raised in 1984 and its 'Black Cat' commandos are tasked with specific counter-terrorist and counter-hijack operations apart from protecting high-risk VIPs.

The five existing NSG hubs are Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Gandhinagar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Legislative Assembly

TN Assembly session begins with tribute to 41 victims of Karur stampede

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

61 Naxalites, including senior cadre Bhupati, surrender in Maharashtra

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

LIVE news: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

bhopal road collapse

30-foot-deep crater appears on Bhopal bypass after sudden road collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

PM Modi, Mongolian President Ukhnaa plant sapling at Hyderabad House

Topics : Amit Shah Operation Sindoor India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon