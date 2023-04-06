close

Amit Shah to lay foundation of projects worth Rs 4,567 cr in UP on Friday

Shah will first travel to Kaushambi district where he will inaugurate the Kaushambi Festival-2023 and launch or lay foundation stone of various development projects at gram sabha Fasaiya

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amit Shah, Home Minister

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh on Friday during which he will inaugurate the 'Kaushambi Festival-2023' and launch and lay foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 4,567 crore in Azamgarh, officials said.

Shah will first travel to Kaushambi district where he will inaugurate the Kaushambi Festival-2023 and launch or lay foundation stone of various development projects at gram sabha Fasaiya.

In the afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone of the Hariharpur Sangeet Mahavidyalaya at Namdarpur in Azamgarh, officials said.

Topics : Amit Shah | Uttar Pradesh | Home Ministry

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

