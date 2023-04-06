close

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, second leg of Budget Session concludes

Amid protest by opposition members over the suspension issue, Dhankhar read out his valedictory remarks and adjourned Rajya Sabha sine die (for indefinite period)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned sine die, ending the four-week-long second leg of the Budget session, during which treasury and opposition members locked horns over Rahul Gandhi's "democracy" remark and the Adani issue.

When Rajya Sabha reassembled at 2 pm after an adjournment in the morning session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed that the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil for filming proceedings of the House has been extended beyond the Budget Session based on the privileges committee's recommendations.

Before that DMK's Tiruchi Siva and Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil sought clarity over the implications of Dhankhar's Wednesday decision to reject Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's objection to Rajya Sabha discussing a statement of Gandhi. The chairman, however, was firm on his decision.

Amid protest by opposition members over the suspension issue, Dhankhar read out his valedictory remarks and adjourned Rajya Sabha sine die (for indefinite period).

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned following uproarious scenes with the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, while BJP members pressed for Gandhi's apology for his "democracy" remarks in the UK.

Topics : Rajya Sabha | Budget session | Vice President

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

