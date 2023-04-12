Amit Shah to review security situation in Jammu-Kashmir on Thursday: Report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, sources said.

Shah will be given a detailed presentation on the prevailing law and order situation in J-K by security officials of the central government and the union territory administration.

The situation along the Line of Control and International Border, infiltration bids from across the border and attempts to target minority community members are expected to be discussed at the meeting in Delhi, sources said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other senior officials will attend the meeting.

There were several targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years.

The government had informed Parliament that as many as 118 civilians, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in J-K since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 till July 2022.

In May, four Hindu pilgrims were killed and at least 20 injured when their bus caught fire near Katra in Jammu. Police suspect a sticky bomb might have been used to trigger the fire.

Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the state was divided into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.