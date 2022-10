Jammu and Kashmir govt dismisses 5 employees for anti-national activities

The government on Saturday dismissed five employees for activities.

An official statement said, "Government has ordered dismissal of five employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in activities."

"Article 311 of the Constitution of India, provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under union or a state".

"The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state," the statement read.

Tanveer Saleem Dar, constable in Auxiliary Wing of J&K police, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, VLW, Rural Development Department (Panchayat Secretary), Irshad Ahmad Khan, Orderly cum Chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department, Baramulla, Afaq Ahmad wani, Manager Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd, and Abdul Momin Peer, Assistant lineman, PHE Sub Division Handwara, are the employees against whom action has been taken.

"Government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards elements who have been taking refuge as being associated with the Government machinery. Prior to these five dismissals, 39 government officials have been dismissed invoking provisions of Article 311 of constitution of India. In future also the Government will not hesitate in taking stern action against these anti national elements," it said.

