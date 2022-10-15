JUST IN
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole, reaches Baghpat
PM Modi to inaugurate 75 digital banking units including 2 in J-K on Sunday
Electronic gaming can result in cardiac arrhythmias in children: Study
PM Modi chairs Council of Scientific and Industrial Research meeting
PM Modi pays tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of nation: PM Modi
5 ex-PFI activists booked under UAPA for involvement in unlawful activities
Smriti Van in Bhuj chronicles Gujarat's resilience, says PM Modi
India slips to 107th position in Global Hunger Index; level 'serious'
IED detected in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district: Officials
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole, reaches Baghpat
Business Standard

Jammu and Kashmir govt dismisses 5 employees for anti-national activities

The Jammu and Kashmir government dismissed five employees for anti-national activities

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | anti-national

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and kashmir, Kulgam, encounter, security forces, army
Photo: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday dismissed five employees for anti-national activities.

An official statement said, "Government has ordered dismissal of five employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities."

"Article 311 of the Constitution of India, provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under union or a state".

"The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state," the statement read.

Tanveer Saleem Dar, constable in Auxiliary Wing of J&K police, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, VLW, Rural Development Department (Panchayat Secretary), Irshad Ahmad Khan, Orderly cum Chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department, Baramulla, Afaq Ahmad wani, Manager Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd, and Abdul Momin Peer, Assistant lineman, PHE Sub Division Handwara, are the employees against whom action has been taken.

"Government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking refuge as being associated with the Government machinery. Prior to these five dismissals, 39 government officials have been dismissed invoking provisions of Article 311 of constitution of India. In future also the Government will not hesitate in taking stern action against these anti national elements," it said.

--IANS

sq/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 14:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.