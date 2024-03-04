Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani performed Bollywood act

In a three-day pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant were the centre of the attraction. The couple stole the show with their enchanting performance at the newly-constructed Jamnagar Township Temple complex.

The couple performed a Bollywood-style act that delighted all the guests present at the party.

In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani could be seen enacting the iconic 'Don' character. The look was set to complete with dapper sunglasses to embody the essence of Bollywood's beloved anti-hero and a game of chess was also placed in front of him. His wife, Nita Ambani was dressed in a traditional saree and is seen inviting business tycoon for the Sangeet ceremony.

The plot of the story had a humorous turn when Nita Ambani made a grand revelation claiming the title of the 'asli' (real) Don of the Ambani Houselfold. Many people feel the act is innocent and light-hearted changing the love and compassion

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding festivities

On the third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, there were numerous performances to welcome new member Radhika into the family during the "Hastakshar" ceremony. After this, another ceremony took place which is called 'Maha Aarti' at the temple complex.

Many videos went viral from the pre-wedding festival, but the video when Radhika walked down the aisle to her love Anant Ambani and the song 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' played in the background got the most love.

All the guests presenting on the night cheered for the couple.

Anand Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities began on March 1 and it concluded on Sunday. Thousands of guests were presented at the festival from all over the world at Gujarat's Jamnagar and enjoyed the festivities over the weekend with 'An Evening in Everland', 'A Walk on the Wildside' and 'Mela Rouge'.

On the first night, pop icon Rihanna performed and Diljit Dosanjh played on the second night. At the closing revert, Sukhbir, Harry Sandhu and Akon performed.