Andaman's clean environment, ecology must be preserved: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday stressed on the need for preserving the clean environment and ecology of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Murmu, while addressing a gathering during a civic reception here, called for maintaining a balance between development and environmental protection.

It is very important to preserve the ecology and environment of this island. We have to maintain a balance between developmental work and preservation of the environment while moving forward, she said.

The president also underscored the increase in tourist arrivals from 2014 to 2022, owing to improved digital and physical communication in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This not only helped in generation of revenue, but also employment in this island. It accounts for 30 per cent of the country's 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and needless to say that this place will play an important role in nation-building when it comes to the blue economy, she said.

Murmu lauded the local administration for working on various developmental projects related to tourism, fisheries and agriculture, and other initiatives related to export of marine products.

She also highlighted the importance of the tri-command in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Its geostrategic presence in the Bay of Bengal gives India close access to South and Southeast Asia. This place plays an important role in connecting India with these places, the president said.

Talking about tribal welfare issues, Murmu hailed the Centre for launching the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), which aims to improve the socio-economic status of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

I am eager to interact with the PVTGs on February 21, she said.

Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to the archipelago from Monday, visited the historic Cellular Jail at Port Blair earlier in the day and laid a wreath at the Martyr's Column there.

The president also paid tribute to Veer Savarkar at his cell.

On Tuesday, Murmu will visit Indira Point, the southernmost point of India, and Campbell Bay. She will also visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (previously known as Ross Island) and witness the light and sound show.

At Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, the managing director of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Ltd (ANIIDCO), Nandini Paliwal, will brief her about the proposed development of a National Memorial, officials said.

The president will on Wednesday interact with members of PVTGs of Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Raj Niwas, Port Blair. On the same day, she will witness the operational demonstration by troops at Radhanagar Beach at Swaraj Dweep, popularly known as Havelock Islands.

She will leave Port Blair on February 23, they added.