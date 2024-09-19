Business Standard
Home / India News / Andhra Cabinet new excise policy: Liquor at Rs 99 for 180 ml from Oct 1

Andhra Cabinet new excise policy: Liquor at Rs 99 for 180 ml from Oct 1

Andhra Pradesh announced a new excise policy with 180 ml liquor at Rs 99; it also includes an AI university, and renaming Bhogapuram Airport to Alluri Seetharamaraju International Airport

liquor beer

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved a revised excise policy set to take effect on October 1, 2024. One of the major features of this new policy is the introduction of affordable pricing for liquor. 

A 180 ml bottle of liquor will now be priced at Rs 99, a move designed to make alcoholic beverages more accessible while maintaining high quality standards.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Licence allocation


The new policy also includes a shift towards a private retail system for liquor distribution. According to Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy, there are currently 3,736 retail outlets in Andhra Pradesh. Under the new system, 10 per cent of these licences will be reserved for the toddy-tapper community, who will be selected through an online lottery process.
 

Additionally, premium liquor stores will be established at 12 locations outside of Tirupati to cater to higher-end consumers. This policy aims to increase transparency and ensure a fair allocation of retail licences, with Naidu emphasising that consumers should benefit from high-quality products at competitive prices.

Infrastructure developments


Additionally, the Cabinet has approved several other significant initiatives. Notably, a proposal to reserve 33 per cent of legislative seats for backward classes (BC) has been adopted to improve representation and social inclusivity in governance. In education and technology, the Cabinet has decided to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) university and a skilling academy, aiming to boost regional talent and workforce skills.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has sanctioned the renaming of Bhogapuram Airport to Alluri Seetharamaraju International Airport. The state's vision document, initially named "Vikasitha Andhra 2047", will now be known as the Swarnandhra Vision Document and is set to be unveiled on November 1.

More From This Section

menstrual chart, female health

Karnataka govt considers six days of annual paid menstrual leave for women

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC rejects telecom firms' plea on re-computation of adjusted gross revenues

Jharkhand High Court

Jharkhand files contempt petition over delayed High Court appointment: CJI

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Pak and Cong aligned; party works with anti-national forces: Shah

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing postponed to September 21


The Cabinet also approved the construction of a new diaphragm wall for the Polavaram project, emphasising transparency through a competitive bidding process for future phases. These measures reflect the state’s commitment to progressive governance and infrastructure development.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

liquor beer

Andhra Pradesh's nod to new liquor policy eyeing Rs 2,000 crore revenue

China heliport

China builds new heliport near LAC, raising security concerns for India

G Kishan Reddy, G Kishan

Successive govts did not celebrate 'Liberation Day', alleges Kishan Reddy

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Agri minister Chouhan submits report on floods in AP, Telangana to HM Shah

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

Central govt team arrives in Andhra Pradesh to assess flood damage

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Liquor prices in Andhra BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon