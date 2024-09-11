Business Standard
Central govt team arrives in Andhra Pradesh to assess flood damage

Central govt team arrives in Andhra Pradesh to assess flood damage

Local officials have prepared the preliminary report on the flood devastation and also readied a route map for the Central team's tour

A flood-affected area in Vijayawada. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Sep 11 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

A Central government team arrived here on Wednesday to assess the flood damage in Andhra Pradesh due to the recent torrential downpours and deluge, affecting as many as seven districts.
"Officials (local) are explaining the flood situation and the damage it caused to the Central team at the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) office in Tadepalli," an official release said.
The Central team is meeting with officials from various departments to learn about the havoc wreaked by the deluge, which affected West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts.
 
The team was apprised of the devastation caused by the Budameru rivulet in Vijayawada, besides the various relief activities undertaken by the state government.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

