Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jagan hits out at CM Naidu as Karnataka clears Almatti Dam expansion

Jagan hits out at CM Naidu as Karnataka clears Almatti Dam expansion

The opposition leader alleged that despite the grave threat to Andhra Pradesh's irrigation and drinking water needs, Naidu has failed to act

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Jagan Mohan

Reddy delivered a sharp warning to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of completely neglecting Andhra Pradesh's interests (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for "completely neglecting" the state's interests following Karnataka's plans to raise the height of the Almatti Dam.

Reddy pointed out that the Karnataka Cabinet recently approved increasing the dam's height from 519 metres to 524.2 metres, which will effectively double its storage capacity from 130 TMC to 280 TMC. He noted that the neighbouring state allocated a budget of Rs 70,000 crore on September 16 for this purpose.

Reddy delivered a sharp warning to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of completely neglecting Andhra Pradesh's interests while Karnataka pushes forward with raising the height of the Almatti Dam, said a YSRCP press release.

 

The opposition leader alleged that despite the grave threat to Andhra Pradesh's irrigation and drinking water needs, Naidu has failed to act.

Entire regions face the danger of turning barren without water, he said and questioned, If Naidu cannot safeguard the rights of the state, then why should he hold the post of chief minister at all?  Recalling Naidu's tenure as CM between 1995 and 2004, Reddy alleged that the former had boasted of wielding influence at the Centre, yet Karnataka managed to expand the Almatti Dam, completing spillway and gate works despite the Supreme Court's cap of 519 metres.

Also Read

Hooghly river, boat

Andhra reports steady floodwater levels in Krishna, Godavari rivers

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Interarch Building announces ₹100 cr investment to set up Andhra unit

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra govt unveils ₹4,500 crore plan to upgrade 15,000 km of roads

Accenture

Accenture proposes new campus in Andhra Pradesh, eyes adding 12,000 jobs

Punjab Flood

Four swept away in two rain-related incidents in Andhra's Annamayya

Your failures in the past have already caused immense damage, and history is repeating itself today, Reddy charged.

He claimed that for over two and a half decades, the increase in the Almatti Dam's height had adversely impacted Andhra Pradesh during drought years, depriving it of both irrigation and drinking water. Year after year, farmers and people have suffered because of Naidu's inaction, he said.

Reddy also condemned media portrayal of Naidu as running the wheel of power in Delhi, while in reality, he is failing to use the strength of his MPs to press the Centre to stop the dam's expansion.

He alleged that Andhra Pradesh's submissions before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal II (KWDT-II) under Naidu were weak and ineffective. Reddy recalled that the erstwhile YSRCP government had filed a petition before KWDT-II in October 2023 to safeguard the state's rights, but alleged that Naidu's government had "mishandled the case without seriousness."  He urged Naidu to "immediately wake up," use his MPs to pressurise the Centre, halt Karnataka's plans to raise the Almatti Dam's height, and present strong arguments at KWDT-II.

If you continue this betrayal of Andhra Pradesh, future generations will remember you as a chief minister who failed his own state, he alleged.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

LIVE news updates: Government must be people-oriented to avoid chaos, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Chhannulal Mishra

Classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

'Dependence must not turn into compulsion': Mohan Bhagwat amid US tariffs

Crime

NCRB data shows lower crime rate than national average in UP: State Police

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon