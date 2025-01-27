Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in Delhi NCR in early Feb

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in Delhi NCR in early Feb

IMD weather: The temperature in Delhi NCR is likely to sink as the weather department predicts heavy rains in the coming few days

Delhi weather, fog

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After the warmest Republic Day in the last eight years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rain in the coming week due to western disturbances.
 
Reportedly, the western disturbances will remain active on January 29 in the upper part of the Himalayas, and immediately after this another western disturbance will come into effect on February 1, 2025.
 
Due to these disturbances, the hilly regions are likely to witness snowfall. 

Rain in the northern region

The impact of the disturbance may also be observed in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh between January 30 and February 1. These states are likely to witness rainfall especially during the early hours of these days. 
 
 
Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to receive rain and snow from January 28 to February 1, leading to a drop in the temperatures.

Also Read

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', but Grap Stage 3 curbs not invoked

The above-normal minimum temperatures are most likely to prevail over several parts of India except in some areas of the northwest in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Vision Document 2047: IMD aims for zero-error forecast up to 3 days

IMD

Guests from 'undivided India' invited for celebration of IMD's 150 yrs

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IMD launches special webpage for weather updates

Fog, New Delhi Fog

North India cold wave: Srinagar freezes at -7.3°C, dense fog blankets Delhi

 
The disturbances could also impact southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. These states can expect heavy rain in the coming days. 
 
Even though the temperature is likely to dip in parts of the northern and southern regions, temperature in the central region of the country will stay the same in the coming two days. The temperature in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra is expected to surge by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the upcoming week.

Temperatures dip on Monday

The temperature in the national capital dropped to 7.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am today, while the maximum temperature recorded was 23.7 degrees Celsius.
 
The temperature sinks, but there is no respite from bad air quality for the delhite. The air quality index (AQI) remains moderate in the national capital. 
 
The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts 'poor' AQI in Delhi from January 27 to 28. The air quality is expected to be in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category in the coming six days.
 

More From This Section

India china, India, China

LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Beijing as India, China seek to resume bilateral ties

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

U'khand announces implementation of UCC today, becomes first state to do so

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

JPC Members suggest 572 amendments to Waqf draft legislation bill

bonfire, winter, cold winter, Delhi Winter

Delhi records warmest Republic Day in 8 years, but nights remain cold

Fog, Delhi Fog

Delhi's air quality drops into 'poor' category despite clear sky after rain

Topics : Indian Meteorological Department weather forecasts weather Rain Delhi weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon