Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / U'khand announces implementation of UCC today, becomes first state to do so

U'khand announces implementation of UCC today, becomes first state to do so

UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

CM Dhami stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has fulfilled the promise they made in 2022 (Photo: PTI)

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand is set to become the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) today (January 27).

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the implementation of UCC will bring uniformity in all laws relating to personal civil matters that discriminate on the basis of caste, religion, gender, etc, adding that all the necessary preparations have been completed to implement UCC, including approval of the rules of the Act and training of the concerned officials.

Taking to X, CM Dhami wrote, "Dear residents of the state, The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state from January 27, 2025, making Uttarakhand the first state in independent India where this law will come into effect. All the necessary preparations have been completed to implement UCC, which includes approval of the rules of the Act and training of the concerned officials. UCC will bring uniformity in the society and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens. Uniform Civil Code is just an offering made by our state in the great yagya being done by the Prime Minister to make the country a developed, organized, harmonious and self-reliant nation. Under the Uniform Civil Code, an attempt has been made to bring uniformity in all laws relating to personal civil matters that discriminate on the basis of caste, religion, sex etc."

 

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, CM Dhami stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has fulfilled the promise they made in 2022.

He referred to Article 44 of the Constitution, which mentions that the country "shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."

Also Read

Cars

News Highlights: Govt proposes more incentives for scrapping vehicles with BS-II

urban local body polls, j&k, jammu and kashmir, muncipal elelction, bjp kashmir

BJP sweeps Uttarakhand local body polls, wins 10 of 11 mayoral seats

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, says CM Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand UCC makes provision of privileged will for defence personnel

marriage

U'khand govt sets rules for marriage registration under Uniform Civil Code

Article 44 of the Constitution is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy. Part IV of the Constitution of India (Article 36-51) contains the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP).

The Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) are guidelines for the Indian government aimed at ensuring socioeconomic justice for the people and establishing India as a Welfare State.

"During the 2022 assembly election which we contested under the leadership of PM Modi - we promised the people of the state that we will work to implement the UCC after forming the govt. We have fulfilled all the formalities and the Act (UCC) is now ready to be implemented... Uttarakhand has become the first state to bring the UCC - where there will be no discrimination based on gender, caste, or religion - and we are bringing the UCC - mentioned under Article 44 of the constitution on January 27..." CM Dhami told ANI.

The Uttarakhand government will implement the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, today establishing a streamlined framework for the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents, known as codicils, under testamentary succession.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand.

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to simplify and standardize personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance.

Under this, marriage can be solemnised only between those parties, none of whom has a living spouse, both are mentally capable of giving legal permission, the man should have completed at least 21 years of age and the woman 18 years of age and they should not be in the ambit of prohibited relationships.

Marriage rituals can be performed in any form under religious customs or legal provisions, but it is mandatory to register marriages taking place after the implementation of the Act within 60 days.

Marriages solemnised before March 26, 2010, or outside the state of Uttarakhand, where both the parties have been living together since then and fulfil all the legal eligibility criteria, can (although it is not mandatory) get registered within six months of the coming into force of the Act, said an official statement by the government.

Similarly, the work of acceptance and acknowledgement of marriage registration is also required to be completed promptly. After receiving the application, the sub-registrar has to make an appropriate decision within 15 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

JPC Members suggest 572 amendments to Waqf draft legislation bill

India china, India, China

LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Beijing as India, China seek to resume bilateral ties

bonfire, winter, cold winter, Delhi Winter

Delhi records warmest Republic Day in 8 years, but nights remain cold

Fog, Delhi Fog

Delhi's air quality drops into 'poor' category despite clear sky after rain

Republic Day

Republic Day parade: Indonesia's contingent, tri-services tableau shine

Topics : Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand Muslim Personal Law Hindu Marriage Bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon