Anganwadi workers, helpers to be covered under Ayushman Bharat: Govt

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has said that all Anganwadi Workers and Helpers across the country will get the benefits of the public health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the ministry said that the provisions for health insurance coverage have been made for the Anganwadi Workers in the Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-25.

"The government has expanded the coverage of Ayushman Bharat to include all Anganwadi Workers and Helpers across the country. This will provide health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually to all AWWs and AWHs for secondary and tertiary medical care," the Ministry said in its written reply in the Upper House.

Ministry further informed that the honorarium of Anganwadi Workers at main Anganwadi centres has been enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500 per month.

Anganwadi Services is a Centrally Sponsored scheme and the implementation of the scheme falls under the ambit of the State Government/UT administration.

The ministry also informed that there were 13,48,135 Anganwadi workers and 10,23,068 Anganwadi Helpers in the country as of December 31, 2023.

"As per Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 Guidelines issued by the Ministry, promotional opportunities for Anganwadi Workers have been enhanced. 50 per cent of posts of Anganwadi Workers shall be filled by promotion of Anganwadi Helpers with 5 years of experience and 50 per cent of posts of Supervisors shall be filled by promotion of Anganwadi Workers with 5 years of experience subject to fulfilment of other criteria," Women and Child Ministry said.