Annapurna Bhandar scheme 2026: Check eligibility and how to apply online

The West Bengal government has rolled out the Annapurna Yojana, a new welfare scheme that provides eligible women with monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The scheme came into effect on June 1, 2026, and replaces the earlier Lakshmir Bhandar programme.

Under the scheme, the financial assistance will be credited directly to beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts every month. The initiative aims to provide assured financial support and improve the socio-economic status of women across the state.

How to apply online for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official portal

Step 2: Download the form or open the application section

Step 3: Enter all your personal and family details carefully

Step 4: Keep Aadhaar-linked bank details ready

Step 5: Upload/attach essential documents

Step 6: Submit online or at the designated local office/camp

Step 7: Save the acknowledgement/reference number

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Eligibility for Annapurna Yojana 2026

Beneficiaries must be between the ages of 25 and 60. The beneficiary should not be employed by the central or state governments permanently or receive a regular salary or pension from any statutory body, government undertaking, panchayat, municipal corporation, or other local organisation.

Those who have passed away, moved, were identified as absentee voters during SIR-2026, were removed from the electoral rolls following proper verification and adjudication, or were discovered to be ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) during voter slip distribution are not included in the list of beneficiaries.

Additionally, she should not work for any government-aided educational institution, whether in a teaching or non-teaching capacity. She should not be an income tax payer.

Will all beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar be transferred to the Annapurana Yojana?