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Annapurna Bhandar scheme 2026: Check eligibility and how to apply online

The Annapurna Yojana, a new financial aid scheme that offers eligible women financial benefits through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), was launched by the West Bengal government on June 1, 2026

Annapurna Yojana scheme 2026

Annapurna Yojana scheme 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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The West Bengal government has rolled out the Annapurna Yojana, a new welfare scheme that provides eligible women with monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The scheme came into effect on June 1, 2026, and replaces the earlier Lakshmir Bhandar programme.
 
Under the scheme, the financial assistance will be credited directly to beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts every month. The initiative aims to provide assured financial support and improve the socio-economic status of women across the state.

How to apply online for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official portal
 
Step 2: Download the form or open the application section
 
 
Step 3: Enter all your personal and family details carefully

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Step 4: Keep Aadhaar-linked bank details ready
 
Step 5: Upload/attach essential documents
 
Step 6: Submit online or at the designated local office/camp
 
Step 7: Save the acknowledgement/reference number
 
Step 8: Keep tracking the application status later. 

Eligibility for Annapurna Yojana 2026

Beneficiaries must be between the ages of 25 and 60. The beneficiary should not be employed by the central or state governments permanently or receive a regular salary or pension from any statutory body, government undertaking, panchayat, municipal corporation, or other local organisation.
 
Those who have passed away, moved, were identified as absentee voters during SIR-2026, were removed from the electoral rolls following proper verification and adjudication, or were discovered to be ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) during voter slip distribution are not included in the list of beneficiaries.
 
Additionally, she should not work for any government-aided educational institution, whether in a teaching or non-teaching capacity. She should not be an income tax payer.

Will all beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar be transferred to the Annapurana Yojana?

Indeed, all current Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme beneficiaries would be transferred to the Annapurna Yojana. Beneficiaries who have submitted applications under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or appeals before the SIR Tribunal will get financial support under the new program until their cases are resolved. 
 

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Topics : West Bengal government policies central government

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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