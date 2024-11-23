Business Standard
Anti-Sikh Riots case: Court summons two ex police officials for evidence

The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in May 2023

The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in May 2023. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday issued summons to two former police officials to appear for recording their evidence (Statement) in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Pul Bangash case.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is accused in this case. He appeared through video conferencing. Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh was informed by the CBI that the summons could not be served to prosecution witness Manmohan Kaur at her address.

The CBI sought time to make an effort to serve the summon again to the witness. The court granted time.

Meanwhile, the court has summoned other prosecution witnesses Dharam Chandrasekar and Ravi Sharma for the next date. The next date is December 2.

 

On November 12, the court concluded the recording of the cross-examination of Lakhvinder Kaur, widow of Badal Singh who was killed by a mob at Gurudwara Pul Bangash during the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots. Badal Singh was a ragi in the Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

This case is linked with the killings of three Sikhs at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in 1984. The Rouse Avenue court had framed charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on September 13.

The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in May 2023.

The agency had filed the supplementary charge without arresting Tytler. He was summoned by the court after taking Cognizance of the charge sheet. He was granted bail in the court after he appeared.

This case is related to the 1984 riots which took place after assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 31 October 1984.

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

